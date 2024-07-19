Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland transfer target has reportedly decided on his next move but a deal isn’t yet believed to be close

Alexandre Mendy has reportedly chosen Sunderland as his next destination.

Mendy has two years left on his contract at Caen but has hinted he could leave Stade Malherbe this summer.

Recent speculation had suggested the player was still making up his mind about his next move, with interest from the Middle East on the table. French club Caen are said to have turned down a bid from Sunderland for Mendy earlier this week.

Reports from France on Friday night claimed Mendy had chosen Sunderland as his preferred option during the summer transfer window. Club sources, however, have indicated Mendy is one of several targets and have also stressed that a deal to bring the striker to the club isn’t currently close.

Mendy has been following an individual training programme at Caen, while his teammates are away on a pre-season trip in Switzerland, as he’s expected to leave Stade Malherbe. The French club aren’t willing to sell on the cheap, though, with two years left on the 30-year-old’s contract.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Sunderland have so far signed Alan Browne after his contract at Preston North End expired at the end of last season, with former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore also arriving earlier this summer.