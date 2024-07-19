'Making a mark': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Nottingham Forest draw - two 8s and four 7s feature

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena on Sunday evening

Sunderland produced an encouraging performance from Friday night as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena.

Jack Clarke’s penalty put Sunderland ahead in the first half, with Omar Richards levelling the scores just after the interval. Forest dominated thereafter but Sunderland came back strongly, their substitutes impacting the game well and almost nicking a winner through Nazariy Rusyn.

Little he could do about Richards’ goal. Wasn’t tested much and handling was good when called upon. Defender a few dangerous corners well enough and a great late double save from Yates. 7

1. Anthony Patterson

Little he could do about Richards' goal. Wasn't tested much and handling was good when called upon. Defender a few dangerous corners well enough and a great late double save from Yates. 7

Had a really tricky task up against the lively Callum Hudson-Odoi. Missed one or two challenges but also made some huge clearances inside his own box. Couldn’t stop Richards getting the shot away for equaliser but generally solid. Is drifting back into midfield more often as he did under Mowbray. 6

2. Trai Hume

Had a really tricky task up against the lively Callum Hudson-Odoi. Missed one or two challenges but also made some huge clearances inside his own box. Couldn't stop Richards getting the shot away for equaliser but generally solid. Is drifting back into midfield more often as he did under Mowbray. 6

Solid display for the most part. Calm on the ball. Tried to stop Forest’s equaliser with a big challenge but couldn’t land it, Dennis then worked it to Richards to score. 6

3. Luke O'Nien

Solid display for the most part. Calm on the ball. Tried to stop Forest's equaliser with a big challenge but couldn't land it, Dennis then worked it to Richards to score. 6

Settling in as he moves back into the centre of defence. Beaten by Wood once early which nearly led to a goal but solid and a couple of good headers. 6

4. Aji Alese

Settling in as he moves back into the centre of defence. Beaten by Wood once early which nearly led to a goal but solid and a couple of good headers. 6

