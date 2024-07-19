Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phil Smith reports live from the Pinatar Arena following Sunderland’s friendly against Nottingham Forest

Sunderland earned a creditable 1-1 draw from their latest pre-season friendly.

Jack Clarke’s penalty gave the Black Cats a first-half lead, only to be pegged back almost immediately after the break througth Omar Richards’ goal. Forest dominated the game thereafter but Sunderland did rally late on and almost nicked a winner through Nazariy Rusyn.

Here’s the story of the game from a Sunderland perspective

LE BRIS NAMES A STRONG TEAM - WITH TWO NOTABLE INCLUSIONS

It was always going to be a case of Le Bris rotating the team heavily both within and across these two fixtures, but the sheer quality that Nottingham Forest had in their ranks meant you expected him to go with what he perceives to a be a strong XI for this game. Part of that is fitness related, with a number of players working their way back to full sharpness after injury and so maybe not quite ready for a challenge of this scale. So we shouldn’t read too much into a selection at this stage, but this was noticably close to what you might expect Le Bris to start the seaosn with.

As such, the inclusions of Chris Rigg in midfield and Eliezer Mayenda up front felt notable. It was a reflection of the promising way both have started pre-season, and niether looked out of place at any stage. Mayenda’s performance wasn’t perfect but he ran the channels well and held it up at times. Rigg was one of the best players on the pitch. showing inventiveness and a good weight of pass. He has every chance of starting the season in that central role in this form.

A QUIET START BUT ENCOURAGING SIGNS

The tempo of the game in the early stages understandably was fairly modest, with temperatures soaring well over 30 degrees in Costa Brava throughout the dya. There were clear signs of the system Le Bris wants to deploy this season, with Jobe pushing up to almost play alongside Mayenda for the most part.

Sunderland didn’t press particularly high as we expect going forward, partly because of the heat and partly because of Forest’s quality. Forest mostly dominated possession as you would expect, with Morgan Gibbs-White a real threat, but they didn’t threaten too much. Sunderland worked the first half chance with a nice move, Rigg just unable to connect cleanly with a volley. Dominguez then sliced a volley of his own wide from a similar position at the other end, before Wood had the first real chance of the game. He spun away from Alese in the box and his effort looked goalbound, deflected wide at the last moment.

That was the only real clear opening of the first quarter of the game. Sunderland were holding their own, and definitely looking to counter quicker and more purposefully than we saw towards the end of last season.

Phil Smith

FOREST THREATEN AGAIN BUT SUNDERLAND TAKE THE LEAD

Forest were having most of the bigger openings in the game, going close when Hudson-Odoi spun away from a Hume sliding tackle in a manner few are generally able to do after Rigg had lost the ball in the middle of the park. Hume recovered superbly, flying in to deflect the final shot from Gibbs-White over the bar.

Sunderland had played well without carving out too many chances, but they took their first real opening clinically. Mayenda did well to press on the edge of the box, stealing the ball and leaving the Forest defence exposed. Rigg reacted quickest, drawing into the box and drawing the foul as Murillo slid in. Clarke stepped up and though Miguel got a hand on his penalty, he couldn’t save it. Sunderland had a half-time lead and though it was a little harsh on Forest, there’d been lots of promising sings from the Black Cats.

FOREST BOUNCE BACK QUICKLY

Forest changed their entire team for the start of the second half with Sunderland continuing as they’d been in the first. Nuno’s side quickly found parity, the extra injection of intensity from their subs paying off early when they broke quickly on a Sunderland side who were left exposed. O’Nien wasn’t able to stop Dennis bursting into the box and his pass found Richards on the overlap. Hume couldn’t stop the shot, and it was an emphatic finish.

GAME FIZZLES OUT - WITH POSITIVES FOR SUNDERLAND TO TAKE

Forest’s changes had given them a clear advantage against a Sunderland side who looked leggy in the heat. In truth the Black Cats were barely able to threaten in the second half, with Forest almost entirely dominating in terms of both possession and territory. They didn’t threaten the goal much, though, with Patterson dealing easily with a number of Elliot Anderson shots.

Sunderland changed most of their XI in two blocks in the final quarter of the game, and they did show some signs of threatening on the break. Leo Hjelde looked strong and sparked a couple of breaks striding out from the back, the Black Cats just unable to turn it into a goal. They came close when Leo Hjelde, confident in his preferred centre back role, strode out to launch a break. Pembele crossed and Rusyn threw himself at the ball, heading just over the bar. Forest then nearly nicked it themselves, Patterson making two excellent saves to deny Yates from a corner with what were literally the last kicks of the game at a corner.

Sunderland had given a good account of themselves against good opposition and were worthy of the final result. Lots for Le Bris to build on.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume (Pembele, 71), O’Nien (Anderson, 77), Alese (Hjelde, 71), Cirkin; Neil (Embleton, 71), Rigg (Ekwah, 62); Roberts (Watson, 77), Jobe (Bennette, 77), Clarke (Mundle, 71); Mayenda (Rusyn, 71)