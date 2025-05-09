Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland host Coventry City on Tuesday evening in the Championship play-offs

Sunderland are edging ever closer to selling out their allocation of home tickets for next week’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg showdown with Coventry City.

The Black Cats begin their play-off campaign with a trip to the CBS Arena on Friday evening, before hosting Frank Lampard’s side on Tuesday night for a return fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets for the second leg have been available to season ticket holders for several days already, but were released to general sale on Wednesday morning, prompting thousands of fans to secure their seat for a potentially pivotal contest in Sunderland’s bid for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

How many tickets have Sunderland sold for their Championship play-off semi-final vs Coventry City?

As of Friday afternoon, just hours before the first leg gets underway in the Midlands, Sunderland had sold 36,829 tickets for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City next week. That figure does not include corporate and hospitality tickets.

In total, Sunderland have made some 38,202 home tickets available for the fixture, meaning that 1,373 tickets are still up for grabs, and that 96.41% of the total home allocation has already been sold.

The news of Sunderland’s total ticket sales comes after it was confirmed that they will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the CBS Arena on Friday night. The Black Cats have already filled their allocation for the first leg, totalling around 2,800 fans, while Coventry’s home support is also at capacity.

Meanwhile, Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini has been quick to emphasise just how big the next few days will be for both the Black Cats, and head coach Regis Le Bris in particular.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: "How could he [Le Bris] not be excited? He's going to play in front of two full crowds. Coventry have got good support, we are going to have an amazing atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. It's just what you do the job for. Tuesday night at home, it's probably one of the biggest nights of his career."

