Sunderland will face Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday night.

Sunderland will hope to take a closer step to ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League when they visit Coventry City for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday night.

However, Regis Le Bris and his players will have to overcome a number of shocking statistics that would indicate they may well be the outsiders to secure a Wembley date with either Sheffield United or Bristol City over the next week. It has already been well documented Sunderland’s record against the Sky Blues is poor and they travel to the CBS Arena looking for a first win against Coventry since February 2007 after claiming five draws and suffering five losses in the last ten meetings of the two sides.

However, that is far from the only statistic that appears to show Frank Lampard’s side are the most likely of the two sides to prevail on their home patch. Sunderland are actually without a win in their last 13 away games against the Sky Blues and have not beaten them at the CBS Arena or their former home of Highfield Road since April 1985 and have failed to score in their last four visits.

Coventry also head into Friday night’s first leg in stronger form after winning seven of their last eight home games and that run included a Haji Wright-inspired victory against the Black Cats as the United States international hit a hat-trick against Le Bris’ side in March. Only league champions Leeds United and fellow play-off semi-finalists Bristol City have collected more home points than Lampard’s men since the former Chelsea and England midfielder was named as successor to Mark Robins in November.

Sunderland’s current run of form, which now sits at five consecutive defeats and six games without a win, is their worst run of form since March last year, and they have scored just one goal during the last month. Although it would be a stretch to suggest Coventry are in strong form, the Sky Blues have collected ten points from their last six games after claiming wins against Middlesbrough, West Brom and Portsmouth during that time.

The Sky Blues also have a strong record in EFL play-off semi-finals and are unbeaten in home and away legs during their only two previous campaigns - although promotion did evade them in their last Championship play-off visit after they suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out against Luton Town in 2023. As recounted by the Echo earlier this week , Sunderland’s own play-off record is mixed - but there is vast improvement required in the away legs of semi-final ties as the Black Cats have won just one of their eight away legs. That came with a 2-0 victory at St James Park as Denis Smith’s side saw off Wear-Tyne rivals Newcastle United over two legs in 1990.