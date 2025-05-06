The veteran goalkeeper spent three years with Sunderland between 2006 and 2009 before retiring and moving into coaching.The veteran goalkeeper spent three years with Sunderland between 2006 and 2009 before retiring and moving into coaching.
The last Sunderland XI to beat Coventry City - including cult hero and Champions League winner - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 6th May 2025, 21:00 BST

Who featured for Sunderland in their last win against Coventry City?

Sunderland will have to do something they haven’t done since Febuary 2007 if they are to see off Coventry City and move a step closer towards ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Over 18 years have passed since a Black Cats side came out on top against the Sky Blues as goals from Trinidad and Tobago international duo Dwight Yorke and Carlos Edwards helped a Sunderland side managed by Roy Keane claim a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. That win formed part of an incredible run during the second half of the season as Keane’s men lost just one of their last 20 games of the campaign to pip Birmingham City to the Championship title and secure promotion back into the top flight.

As the current group of Black Cats heroes look to replicate that achievement, we take a look back at the men that wore red and white the last time Sunderland beat Coventry City.

Your next Sunderland read: 'A lot of factors' - Phil Smith on whether Le Bris will be under pressure if Sunderland miss out on promotion

Danny Collins

1. Danny Collins

Collins left Sunderland in 2009 and went on to spend time with the likes of Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Grimsby Town before retiring in 2019. Collins now works as a pundit for BBC Newcastle and is a matchday commentator and podcaster for the Black Cats. | Getty Images

Carlos Edwards

2. Carlos Edwards

The former Trinidad and Tobago international spent time with Ipswich Town following his departure from the Stadium of Light and eventually dropped into the non-league game with the likes of Woodbridge Town, Bury Town and Hadeigh United. | Getty Images

Nyron Nosworthy

3. Nyron Nosworthy

Nosworthy became something of a cult hero during his seven-year stay on Wearside - but departed in 2012 to join Watford. Nosworthy brought down the curtain on his playing career at Dagenham and Redbridge in 2016. | Getty Images

Stanislav Varga

4. Stanislav Varga

Varga had two spells as a Black Cat either side of a three-year spell with Celtic - but ended his playing career in 2008. | Getty Images

