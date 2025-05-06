Sunderland will have to do something they haven’t done since Febuary 2007 if they are to see off Coventry City and move a step closer towards ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Over 18 years have passed since a Black Cats side came out on top against the Sky Blues as goals from Trinidad and Tobago international duo Dwight Yorke and Carlos Edwards helped a Sunderland side managed by Roy Keane claim a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. That win formed part of an incredible run during the second half of the season as Keane’s men lost just one of their last 20 games of the campaign to pip Birmingham City to the Championship title and secure promotion back into the top flight.