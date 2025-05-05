Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have failed to win any of their last six matches heading into the play-offs

Sunderland find themselves in a bizarre position heading into this week’s Championship play-off semi-finals.

While ordinarily, a shot at promotion to the Premier League would be cause for buoyancy and optimism, a run of five straight defeats at the end of their regular league campaign - culminating in a 1-0 loss at the hands of QPR on Saturday afternoon - has flattened the mood somewhat on Wearside.

And despite a stellar debut campaign in the English game, that notable slump has also seemingly led some supporters to question whether head coach Regis Le Bris could be under pressure this summer if his side don’t turn things around over the coming weeks.

Will Regis Le Bris be under pressure if Sunderland fail to secure promotion?

Speaking on the latest episode of On The Whistle in the aftermath of Sunderland’s defeat against QPR, The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith reflected on Le Bris’ decision to rest and rotate key members of his squad in recent weeks, stating: “I think the first thing to say is that I think there will obviously be big questions asked if Sunderland do deliver this level of performance in the play-off semi-finals. The one thing I would say on that is that I don't think this is purely a Le Bris strategy. One of the things we’ve seen a couple of times is that everyone behind the scenes is aligned on what he's done.

“So there's clearly been a discussion had at club level about how he approaches these games, and it's clear that there's a synergy with the sporting director and I presume with the ownership as well about how they would approach this going into the semi-finals. So it's not purely his decision.

“In terms of what I think about RLB, I think up until this point, I think he's done an 8.5 out of 10 job. I think he has been excellent and I don't really see how anyone could argue otherwise Let's be honest about the state that this division is in because of parachute payments. You would have needed 101 points to win automatic promotion this season, to get past Leeds and Burnley. That is really, really tough for a team without parachute payments to do. And I think that's a really, really harsh level to set any manager outside of the teams coming down from the Premier League against.

“Regis Le Bris has finished top of the rest of the league, if you like, and that's a fantastic achievement. I thought he did an outstanding job in the first half of the season. He was ruthless. He did really well when he came in to focus on a small group of players who he believed could deliver, to get the style across, produce the brilliant results. I think he's shown some outstanding qualities.

“I think that there are some major concerns about the trajectory of the team over the last six months because I do believe that they've got worse. And that's not just purely the last few games where it's rest and rotation. I think we have seen the attacking play really, really slow down and we haven't seen a huge amount of variety in their performances, and that is something that concerns me going into the future.

“I think the one thing I would say about that as well is that, I think in retrospect, while Le Fée was a really good, ambitious signing, January didn't deliver what was required. I don't want to go too much into a post-mortem, if you like, because Sunderland could still win the play-offs, but I'm just trying to give you an honest assessment of my feelings on the matter. I don't think he was given a huge amount of support in January. I think you look back at it now, clearly the [Jayden] Danns signing has not worked out at all, and that bit of extra energy would have been massive.

“You look back at it now, I think it's fairly clear some cover on the wing and at full-back would have been massive because of the injuries we've had in those positions - and I think you could have seen that coming as well. So I think it's really complex. And I do think there'll be a lot of understandable concern if Sunderland don't turn up in these two games, because that will suggest that the strategy has really, really backfired.

“I think speaking more generally, I think that it's hard to criticise over the course of the season, the job that Regis has done, and I think he's shown a lot of good stuff. I do think there are some questions that we probably all have in terms of the direction of the team, in terms of the fact that I do think over a period of time, the performances have gone backwards rather than forwards. But I think there are a lot of factors in that.”

