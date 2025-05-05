Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fée’s future is likely to hinge on Sunderland’s promotion fate this month

AS Roma transfer chiefs are monitoring “alternative scenarios” involving Sunderland loanee Enzo Le Fée as they look to secure an exit for the Frenchman this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder arrived at the Stadium of Light on a temporary agreement during the January transfer window, but will sign for the Black Cats on a permanent basis if they secure promotion to the Premier League this month.

However, with Sunderland facing a play-off campaign, and with their promotion fate far from certain, updates in Italy have suggested that Roma are continuing to consider the possibility of a sale involving other suitors, should Le Fée switch to Wearside fail to materialise.

What has been said about Enzo Le Fée’s future at AS Roma?

According to Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Roma Giallorossa, Le Fée’s future hinges predominantly on how Sunderland fare in their bid for Premier League football over the coming weeks.

An excerpt from a recent article on the player states: “The English club, playing in the Championship, has an option tied to promotion to the Premier League; if the Black Cats were to achieve promotion to the top flight, the obligation to buy would come into force, set at €23 million [£19.7 million].

“The promotion campaign will get underway on Thursday, May 9th, when Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi-final. If they advance to the next round, the winner of Sheffield United or Bristol City will await in the final . A decisive step, also for the strategies of [AS Roma] sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who continues to closely monitor Le Fée in view of possible alternative scenarios should the English club fail to secure the Premier League.”

For their part, Roma paid around £20 million to sign Le Fée from French outfit Stade Rennais last summer, but the midfielder struggled to make his mark in the Italian capital, and subsequently left just half a season into a five-year contract having registered just 10 appearances.

What has Enzo Le Fée said about Sunderland’s promotion hopes this season?

Speaking recently, the Frenchman delivered a frank assessment for Sunderland’s poor form of late, with the Black Cats having now lost five consecutive matches ahead of Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City.

He said: "We can’t lose sight of the opportunity still in front of us. Massive games are coming quickly, and momentum can shift fast — we have to be ready when it does. Our standards are extremely high, and over the past few weeks, we haven’t quite hit those levels — either individually or as a team. We know we’ve fallen short recently, but we’ll fight for every ball, we’ll battle, and we’ll be fully prepared for the two huge play-off games that lie ahead."

