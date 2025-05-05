Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are preparing for their latest bid to secure promotion via the play-offs.

Sunderland will hope to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League over the coming weeks after securing their place in the Championship play-offs.

Regis Le Bris’ men will face Coventry City in a two-legged semi-final over the next week as the two sides battle to secure a Wembley date with either Sheffield United or Bristol City. Competing in the play-offs is not a new experience for the Black Cats and supporters will have vivid memories of the range of emotions that semi-final and final clashes can provide.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve paired the biggest moments alongside the fate of my football team. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

From experiencing Wear-Tyne derby delight to an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat after one of the most dramatic play-off finals ever witnessed at Wembley, it would be safe to suggest Sunderland and their supporters have been through it all in the play-offs. But how have they fared down the years? We take a walk back down memory lane and relive the highlights and disappointment of Sunderland’s play-off past.

How have Sunderland fared in the play-offs over the last 35 years?

Marco Gabbiadini scores for Sunderland against Newcastle in the 1990 play-off semi final. | SE

1989/90: Division Two play-off finalists

A memorable season for the Black Cats that appeared to have ended in disappointment. A Wear-Tyne play-off semi-final saw Marco Gabbiadini and Eric Gates score at St James Park to send Sunderland to Wembley after the two rivals had battled to a goalless draw at Roker Park just days earlier. However, any thoughts of a return to the top flight appeared to have been ended when Swindon Town inflicted a 1-0 play-off final defeat on Denis Smith’s side. In a dramatic turn of fortunes, Sunderland were promoted into Division One after the Robins were found guilty on 35 counts of illegal player payments and were given a two-division relegation.

1997/98: Championship play-off finalists

25 May 1998: Lee Clark of Sunderland is tackled by Mark Kinsella of Charlton Athletic during the Nationwide League Division One play-off final at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on towin 7-6 on penalties. GettyImages | Getty Images

After falling to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, the Black Cats produced a fine performance in the final home game of their first season at the Stadium of Light as a Nicky Marker own-goal and a Kevin Phillips strike overturned the deficit and sent the Black Cats to Wembley. What played out at the home of English football will live long in the memory as Peter Reid’s men and Charlton Athletic played out an absolute classic over 120 minutes.

A Niall Quinn brace and a goal apiece from Phillips and Nicky Summerbee ensured the Black Cats more than played their part under the London sun - but a hat-trick from Wearside-born Clive Mendonca and a Richard Rufus goal ensured the final would be decided by penalties. After 13 successful spot-kicks, Michael Gray saw his effort saved by Addicks keeper Sasa Ilic as Sunderland were forced to wait for their return to the Premier League.

2003/04: Championship play-off semi-finalists

After ending the regular season in third place in the Championship, Sunderland were sent into a play-off semi-final with Crystal Palace. Kevin Kyle and Marcus Stewart found the net as the Black Cats suffered a 3-2 defeat in the first leg at the Stadium of Light before the duo repeated that trick in a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light. With the scores level on aggregate, Sunderland once again suffered penalty shoot-out heartache as Jeff Whitley, Jason McAteer and John Oster all missed from 12 yards.

2018/19: League One play-off finalists

Matt Clarke won promotion to League Two with Pompey and the EFL Trophy. He's been linked with an emotional return to Fratton Park. | Getty Images

After securing a fifth placed finish in their first season back in the third tier of English football since 1988, Sunderland came through a play-off semi-final meeting with Portsmouth as Chris Maguire got the only goal over the two legs. Once again, Charlton would provide the Wembley opposition and the Black Cats appeared to be on their way to an immediate return to the Championship when a Mo Sarr own-goal put them ahead inside the opening five minutes. But a Ben Purrington equaliser and a last-gasp Patrick Bauer strike turned the game on its head and sent the Addicks back into the second tier.

2020/21: League One play-off semi-finalists

A fourth placed finish in the third tier set up a semi-final meeting with Lincoln City. Sunderland were left with it all to do on home soil as goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson gave the Imps a two-goal lead ahead of the second leg at the Stadium of Light. Lee Johnson’s side came out roaring and were back on level-terms on aggregate by the time the half-time whistle had been blown as Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke found the net - but a Hopper goal 11 minutes into the second-half ensured it was Lincoln that progressed to a Wembley final.

2021/22: League One play-off winners!

Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley. The third series of Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die premieres on the streaming platform on Tuesday. | Getty Images

A fine run of form during the final two months of the season ensured the Black Cats claimed a third tier play-off spot for the second consecutive season. Sheffield Wednesday were their semi-final opponents and the Black Cats took a slim lead to Hillsborough as a Ross Stewart goal separated the two sides after the first leg at the Stadium of Light. The Owls hit back as Lee Gregory’s goal appeared to have taken the second leg into extra-time - but a late Patrick Roberts goal landed Sunderland a return to Wembley. This time there would be no mistake as Stewart and academy product Elliott Embleton helped Sunderland see off Wycombe Wanderers and finally secure their place back in the Championship.

2022/23: Championship play-off semi-finalists

Getty Images

Led by Tony Mowbray, Sunderland threatened to pull off consecutive promotions as they ended the regular season in sixth place in their first season back in the second tier. A quickfire return to Wembley appeared to have moved a big step closer when Amad Diallo and Trai Hume helped the Black Cats to a 2-1 win in the first leg of their play-off semi-final tie with Luton Town - but the Hatters overpowered a youthful Sunderland side as Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer score to overturn the deficit and send their side into a Wembley date with Coventry.

