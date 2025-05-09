Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland begin their play-off campaign against Coventry City on Friday.

Jordan Henderson, Simon Mignolet, and Yann M’Vila are among the former Sunderland players who have wished the Black Cats well ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City on Friday night.

Regis Le Bris’ side travel to the CBS Arena this evening for a pivotal promotion clash, before hosting Frank Lampard’s men at the Stadium of Light for a return fixture on Tuesday.

And as anticipation for the double-header reaches fever pitch on Wearside, Sunderland have shared a series of good luck messages from fan favourites who have sported the famous red and white stripes in the past.

What has been said about Sunderland’s promotion bid?

Among those to have shared words of encouragement is Jordan Henderson, with the ex-academy graduate and current England international saying: “We are all behind you! Good luck, lads!”

Elsewhere, Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said: “Good luck, boys. You guys, the club, the city, and especially the fans deserve to be in the Premier League! I’ll be supporting.”

Meanwhile, talismanic loanee Yann M’Vila sent a classy message to head coach Le Bris, stating: “I wanted to wish the Lads all the best for the play-off games! I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Regis since my U15 days, and I know a top coach. I’m rooting for the team to get back to the Premier League. The supporters truly deserve it after all their dedication and passion. Good luck, guys!”

Alex Pritchard, who was part of the squad who lost out to Luton Town in the 2023 play-off semi-finals, said: “Enjoy the moment, great opportunity to create more memories for the club. With the fans behind them, anything is possible”, while cult hero Lynden Gooch added: “Give it everything and get the club back where it belongs. Chances like these don’t come around often, so enjoy it!”

Other players to reach out included Edouard Michut, who said: “Guys, I’ve been following you since I left. It’s time to do something big. I give you all my support and I’m sure the fans will be right behind you. Ha’way the Lads!”; Bailey Wright, who added: Go enjoy it and have no regrets! The boys deserve to be there and are more than good enough to get promoted. Ha’way the Lads!”; and iconic goalkeeper, Vito Mannone, who continued: “A message from your biggest fan... I wish you all the best in the play-offs. Bring back the club where it belongs. Ha’way the Lads!”

Former defender John O’Shea said: “Best of luck Sunderland players and staff. Now’s the time”; ex-winger Wahbi Khazri said: “I wish you good luck in the race for promotion to the Premier League. This club and its exceptional supporters deserve to be at the highest level”; and one-time captain Corry Evans rounded off the pep talk by adding: “Wishing the lads all the best! Go out there and give it everything, everyone is behind you. Ha’way the Lads!”

