Sunderland host QPR on Saturday hoping to turn their fortunes around after six defeats in a row following a 4-2 loss at Southampton last weekend.

The Black Cats and QPR have seen a number of players cross paths throughout the years. Here, we take a look at three of the players who have featured for both Sunderland AFC and Queens Park Rangers

Djibril Cisse

Roy Keane brought Cisse to Wearside on loan from Marseille and it didn't take the Frenchman long to open his account for the Black Cats with Cisse scoring on his debut in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The on-loan striker quickly became a fan favourite with his third goal for the club coming in a 2-1 win over Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Upon the conclusion of his loan spell Cisse would return to Marseille having scored 10 times in 35 appearances for Sunderland. The French striker returned to England when he signed for QPR in January 2012 on a two and a half year deal. Cisse started his time at QPR the same way he started at Sunderland, by scoring on his debut. Cisse scored six goals in eight games for QPR but missed seven games due to suspension after receiving two red cards in his first five games for the R’s.

The following season Cisse was loaned out to Qatari side Al-Gharafa for the remainder of the season, upon completion of his loan Cisse left QPR by mutual consent in June 2013.

Anton Ferdinand

Sunderland signed Anton Ferdinand, younger brother of Rio on a four year deal from West Ham back in 2008. Ferdinand made 95 appearances for the Black Cats over four seasons and helped keep 25 clean sheets. During the end of his time on Wearside, Ferdinand fell out of favour under manager Steve Bruce and was subsequently sold to QPR.

The former England under-21 international spent two seasons at Loftus Road and made 49 appearances, he also helped the R’s to 10 clean sheets. Ferdinand was released by QPR following their relegation to the Championship.

Jimmy Dunne

The former Burnley under-21 player signed on loan for Sunderland in January 2019 after a successful loan spell at Hearts during the first half of the 2018/2019 season. Dunne played 14 times and kept seven clean sheets for Sunderland in the second half of the season as the Black Cats finished fifth in League One before ultimately losing the play-off final to Charlton in the 90th minute.