Sunderland are next in action against QPR at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday.

The Black Cats are looking to end their curring six-game losing run under previous head coach Michael Beale and current interim boss Mike Dodds.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the main headlines from across the Championship that you may have missed in the lead-up to Saturday's game:

Italian club Lazio have been linked with a double deal for Sunderland stars Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke during the January transfer window. The Serie A side had two bids knocked back for Clarke last January. (Sports Witness)

Coventry City have snapped up a promising young defender Kain Ryan, 19, on a free transfer from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion following a successful trial at the club. The Sky Blues have handed an initial one-year deal after the centre-back was released. (Coventry Live)

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has signed a short-term deal with League One side Charlton until the end of April. The 30-year-old frontman has been without a club since leaving Cardiff at the end of last season but has been training with Charlton over the last two weeks. Charlton are in part owned by Charlie Methven, formerly of Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland's Championship fixture against Leeds in April has been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports. The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road on Tuesday, April 9, yet the match, initially scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm, will now kick off at the slightly later time of 8pm. (Sunderland Echo)

Former Sunderland striker James Vaughan has been handed a behind-the-scenes role at former club Everton. Vaughan will move across to the job of head of youth recruitment from his current role as loans manager at the Premier League club. (Sunderland Echo)