Ex-Sunderland, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth striker lands Everton role
Former Sunderland striker James Vaughan has been handed a behind-the-scenes role at former club Everton, according to reports.
The striker signed for Sunderland at the beginning of the disastrous 2017-18 Championship relegation season and struggled for both goals and form during his time on Wearside. The former England youth international stayed for just one season, netting two goals in 23 appearances.
Vaughan played for 13 different clubs after making his debut for Everton in 2005 during his long career, including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City, before retiring in back in 2021.
After the end of his playing career, Vaughan was named sporting director at Tranmere Rovers following the completion of a sporting directorship degree at university. However, Everton have reportedly appointed Vaughan as head of youth Recruitment at Finch Farm, according to The Secret Scout.
That will see Vaughan move across from his role as loans manager at the Premier League club, with Everton looking to be more effective in recruiting young players and Vaughan picked as the new man.