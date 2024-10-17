Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland stopper has been discussing the Black Cats’ promotion hopes.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen has warned that the Black Cats must look to keep hold of teenage pair Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham if they are to make good on their early season form and seal promotion this season.

Regis Le Bris’ side have started the campaign at an impressive pace, leading the Championship after nine matches. Rigg and Bellingham have both played pivotal roles in the centre of the park, with the former in particular touted as a potential transfer target for a number of high profile European clubs.

But Sorensen is of the opinion that Sunderland’s hopes of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League could hinge on their ability to fend off interest in the duo come January. Speaking to Casino24, he said: “Sunderland are flying in the Championship even though they have a team that still has a lot to learn. It’s early days but they have been put to the test like in games against Leeds and come through them, showing big character.

“I think Regis Le Bris has done a great job since coming in and they have some huge talent in players like Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg. The big test for Sunderland will come in January when teams come in for Bellingham and Rigg and potentially other players, can they keep hold of them? Losing them could derail the promotion push so these next few months will be crucial. I think the play-offs are a good target but it’s too early to say automatic promotion is the real target.”

Both Rigg and Bellingham have come in for high praise already this season. In a recent interview, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman lavished praise on the latter, saying: “Jobe's a bit of a unique one, because I've known Jobe since he was probably six years of age. Obviously, really, really proud to see the type of person he's grown into as a young man. He's a top kid, and obviously on pitch he's been fabulous for us. I think everyone can see the sort of growth and maturity in his game over the period of time with us, in the season and the bit he's been with us.

“And look, he could be anything he wants to be. He has the right attitude, he has the right mindset to operate at the highest level, and I certainly don't see anything that's going to be standing in his way of reaching the highest level.”