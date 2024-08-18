Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime at the Stadium of Light

Chris Rigg makes his first league start of the season at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Regis Le Bris has made one change to his Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday, with Rigg replacing Alan Browne. The Irishman misses out due to a muscle injury but it’s understood that the problem is not serious and is unlikely to keep him sidelined for a significant period. At this stage, he’s expected to be fit to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Le Bris as expected keeps faith with Eliezer Mayenda up front, with Nazariy Rusyn likely to be deployed as an impact substitute. Le Bris explained the decision at his press conference earlier this week, saying: “The head coach always needs to choose and I think at the moment, I think Eliezer is the best starter. Naz is very energetic, runs a lot - I think his abilities are best [from the bench]. I like this combination, with Eliezer as the first one.”

Leo Hjelde comes into the matchday squad as a result of Browne’s absence, having been absent with an injury last week. Sunderland summer transfer target Ike Ugbo is named on the bench for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg; Roberts, Jobe, Clarke; Mayenda

Subs: Moore, Triantis, Johnson, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Ba, Mundle, Ekwah, Hjelde