For Sunderland and their Championship rivals, Monday evening marked the end of the January transfer window, and as such, their last opportunity to bring in new players between now and the end of the season.

All things considered, the Black Cats had a fairly quiet window. In terms of incomings, their only two new additions were Enzo Le Fée and Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns, while Wilson Isidor also put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Stadium of Light.

With regards to outgoings, Sunderland were a little busier, with the likes of Adil Aouchiche, Nazariy Rusyn, and Abdoullah Ba all heading out on loan, while Aaron Connolly left the club on a free transfer to sign for Millwall. One agreement that failed to get over the line, however, was the anticipated exit of Jewison Bennette. The Costa Rican was heavily linked with League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the dying embers of the window, but a loan exit from Wearside collapsed, and as such, he looks set to stay put for the time being.

That being said, Bennette - and the rest of his Sunderland teammates who find themselves on the periphery of Regis Le Bris’ plans - are not out of options entirely just yet. While the vast majority of Europe’s major transfer markets - as well as the ever-lively Saudi Arabian window - have slammed shut, there are still a number that remain open.

With that in mind, here are the transfer windows that are still yet to close at the time of writing...

Which transfer markets are still open?

One market that remains open, albeit not for much longer, is The Netherlands. The Dutch window shuts this evening. Elsewhere on the continent, Austria’s market closes on February 6th, while there is still plenty of time for clubs in Romania and Turkey to sign players, with their windows shutting on February 10th and February 11th respectively.

Facing a slightly longer stretch still, we have Hungary and Serbia (both February 14th), Croatia and Switzerland (both February 17th), and Russia (February 20th). Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, and Poland all close on February 22nd.

Other European nations with vastly longer trading periods include Ukraine (March 11th), Sweden (March 25th), and Norway (March 27th). As for Finland, their window doesn’t even open until tomorrow (February 5th), and will run all the way through to April 1st.

Looking beyond Europe, there are still a number of enticing international markets that remain open for the time being. Egypt, for instance, don’t call time until February 8th, Australia and New Zealand both run until February 12th, and China is open for business until February 18th. Even longer still, Brazil’s window doesn’t close until February 28th, while Canada and the USA are both in operation until April 23rd.