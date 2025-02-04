There had been some confusion regarding the deadline day deal...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland man Jewison Bennette remains a Sunderland player after late confusion on deadline day.

The Costa Rica was in talks with a late deadline day move to League One club Charlton Athletic. The deal was even announced by Sk Sports, causing some confusion from Black Cats and Addicks supporters following the late-night drama on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the proposed loan move did not go through in time and Bennette now remains a Sunderland player for the rest of the season despite the concrete interest from Charlton Athletic, who have involvment from ex-Black Cats figures Charlie Methven and Jim Rodwell.

Bennette could in theory still move to a league where the transfer window remains open, though those options are narrowing all the time. Or, as would appear more likely, he will return to the fold in Sunderland's U21 team in a bid to try and force his way back into the senior fold.

Bennette's late move falling through means that Sunderland concluded three deals on transfer deadline day, with Nathan Bishop ending his loan at Wycombe Wanderers and moving to Cambridge United where his prospects of regular first-team football are greater. Abdoullah Ba joined Ligue 2 USL Dunkerque on loan until the end of the season, while the Black Cats have moved to bring in Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool.

That deal is likely to be announced on Tuesday morning, with club sources indicating post-Middlesbrough that the move had progressed as hoped on deadline day with no late hiccups, unlike the Bennette transfer.