Sunderland could yet sanction the loan departures of a few more players following transfer deadline day

While the EFL transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night, there remains a chance that Sunderland could still conclude some outgoing transfer business in the days and weeks ahead.

The club will review their options after a late loan move for Jewison Bennette fell through, with Charlton Athletic running out of deal to conclude a deal that would have seen the winger spend the rest of the campaign at The Valley. While the most likely scenario now appears to be that Bennette stays on Wearside for the rest of the campaign and bids to force his way into the first-team picture by impressing in the U21s, the Black Cats can explore a short-term switch to a league where the window remains open. Though it would be a surprise if a move was concluded, there are options such as Turkey, Australia and the US still available to players and clubs.

Another player who could do with a move is Joe Anderson, though it appears likely that he will also see out the season on Wearside. Anderson had the chance to move to League One side Exeter City in the closing stages of the transfer window after Sunderland agreed the outline of a permanent deal, but the 23-year-old opted against the move. It seems unlikely he would open to dropping outside the EFL or moving abroad in search of game time for the next few months as a result.

Much more likely are a handful of loan deals to the National League for some of Sunderland's promising U21 players in need of regular minutes. Caden Kelly has already extended his loan at National League North side Darlington until the end of the season, and it would be a surprise if there weren't a couple of done deals to follow.

Harrison Jones is one player who Sunderland would like to test in senior football, with the impressive midfielder now experienced at U21 level. He has continued to train regularly with the senior team this season and was part of the matchday squad at Middlesbrough on Monday night, but Alan Browne's imminent return from injury should mean that Sunderland are happy to sanction his departure on a youth loan.

Trey Ogunsuyi is another play who could benefit from a first experience of senior football, though his situation may be complicated by the fact that Jayden Danns could be unavailable for a few weeks with the back injury. Ogunsuyi has been in the matchday squad following Nazariy Rusyn's departure earlier in the January transfer window but Sunderland do also have Ahmed Abdullahi returning to fitness. Abdullahi should soon join the senior matchday squad and that could mean that Ogunsuyi goes out on loan - though Sunderland may yet feel he's best served training regularly with the first team for the time being.

Oli Bainbridge was one player whose options Sunderland were weighing up after his return from a loan at Kilmarnock, but it seems likely he will now see out the campaign with the U21s. He could present an exciting and high-calibre option for an ambitious National League side, but time will tell what the Black Cats feel is best for his development. After a successful loan at South Shields earlier in the campaign, Ben Middlemas is another who could attract National League interest.