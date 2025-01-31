Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are close to seeing three crucial players return to the fold

Régis Le Bris will not have any of his currently injured Sunderland players back for the trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night, but has confirmed that many are closing in on a return to action.

Alan Browne has been back on the grass this week and while he is not yet in full training, that represents a significant step forward in his comeback from a broken leg. Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson remain sidelined but Le Bris has confirmed that Mundle will be back with the team next week.

With Ian Poveda fit again and named in the last matchday squad, Le Bris’s options are steadily beginning to improve at a crucial juncture in the season. Jenson Seelt remains a couple of weeks away from contention as he continues to top up his match sharpness in the U21s after a long spell on the sidelines.

“Romaine should return to training next week, which is good news,” Le Bris said.

“Browney started this week, although it is non-contact at the minute. He should be okay (for full training) next week. We will have to wait maybe ten days more for Tommy, but he is okay. I am happy. If we can have the full team then that would be good news, but it is not often the case in a full season. If for the last three months, we could have the full squad, it would be good. But we will see because it doesn’t work like that.”

Ahmed Abdullahi should also soon be in contention for selection, having made two appearances in the U21s team since returning from injury. The only change to the squad from last weekend will be the likely absence of Adil Aouchiche.

It remains unclear whether Aouchiche will join Portsmouth on loan as his move has hit a significant snag, with Portsmouth using up all of their ESC slots. However, Le Bris is still working on the assumption that he could leave and is not currently considering him for selection.

Le Bris said: “At the minute, we are focused on this loan move and if it’s possible, he will go.”