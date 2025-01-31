Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are looking to conclude some deals before the end of the transfer window

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Adil Aouchiche could the leave the club before the transfer deadline, though The Echo understands his switch to Portsmouth has hit a late snag.

Aouchiche could yet join the Championship club on loan before Monday's deadline, but the south coast club need to free up an ESC slot in their squad before they can complete the deal. Le Bris did not comment on the status of the deal itself but confirmed that he felt it was best that Aouchiche goes out to get regular game time.

"We'll see," Le Bris said.

"We have good players which can provoke interest. At the end, we will decide. With Adil, we know each other very well and it's clear that his behaviour was absolutely perfect this season. He had an opportunity and he did well, even if not in his best position. He worked hard and deserved it. Now, for the last couple of months it could be better for him to play and be involved in the starting XI. If it fits, it will be a good solution."

Sunderland have agreed the outline of a loan deal with Portsmouth for Aouchiche to spend the rest of the campaign on loan there, with the player happy to make the move. The deal has hit a snag at the last minute, however, as Portsmouth have used up the four ESC slots in their squad.

The ESC slots were brought in at the start of last season to help clubs in the aftermath of Brexit and the new, more stringent work permit rules that were introduced as a result. When a player does not quality for a work permit, clubs can allocate them an ESC slot providing they meet the criteria. Clubs can have four players in their squad on an ESC slot, and its understood that Portsmouth are currently at their limit.

As such, they cannot currently proceed with a move for the 22-year-old. However, they could free up a spot by moving on one of the players taking up a lot and so the move could yet be revived before the 11pm deadline on Monday.

