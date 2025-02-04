The Frenchman shone during Sunderland’s 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland playmaker Enzo Le Fée has admitted that he is “loving” his time at the club after his influential display against Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

The Frenchman signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan from AS Roma during the January transfer window, and has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters with a series of promising displays. Undeniably, his best performance to date came at the Riverside, however, with the player celebrating his 25th birthday in style, assisting one goal and forcing the home side into an error that led to another in a vital 3-2 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Le Fée’s incisive pass that released Wilson Isidor prior to the Sunderland striker making it 2-1 shortly after half-time, and the loanee was on hand again in the build-up to Ryan Giles’ decisive own goal late on. Leaving Luke Ayling in his wake with a sublime first touch, he then proceeded to deliver a wicked cross that deflected off the Boro defender and into his own net.

Reflecting on his telling contribution in a post match interview with Sky Sports, Le Fée said: “I think I like to dribble with my first touch, so I knew he [Ayling] wanted to come at me, to fight with me. I saw the ball, I knew he wanted to come, so I think it was a little bit lucky. But no, good touch, lucky, also, after with my cross. I’m very happy. We wanted to win here. It was a very important game for us, for the fans, so we are very happy.”

When asked how he was finding his time at the Stadium of Light so far, Le Fée responded: “It’s crazy because every game we have a lot of fans away - at home also. I’m loving my time, I’m enjoying it, so I am very, very happy.”

Fellow interviewee Isidor also offered his thoughts on his new teammate, adding: “Even before he signed, I was so happy because I knew that with a player like Enzo, you just have to run because he can put the ball wherever he wants. He has had a big impact on our team. He’s playing on the left side now, but I think he will see him more central before the end of the season, but he is a top player, so I think all the team can just enjoy playing with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, Sunderland captain Dan Neil said: “I think tonight was his [Le Fée’s] best game since he's been here. I thought some of his touches were class. You can tell that he's played at a really good level tonight. Sometimes when we were kind of under pressure a little bit and we found him, he managed to go past his full-back, get up the pitch a little bit .He's linked up play with Dennis and Jobe in that left triangle. It was really good tonight.

“You can see him growing each time. It's difficult. I always say English football is completely different to any other football in the world, whether it's Premier League or Championship. So it was always going to take a few weeks for him to get up to speed with it. But I think tonight you're seeing probably his best performance so far.”