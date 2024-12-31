Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham continues to garner attention at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been named as the joint-most valuable player in the Championship by stats database Transfermarkt.

The teenage sensation has established himself as a key presence on Wearside since signing from boyhood club Birmingham City last year, and has kicked on impressively under Regis Le Bris this season. At the time of writing, Bellingham has registered four goals and three assists across 21 appearances this term, and continues to find himself at the centre of transfer speculation involving a number of Premier League and continental heavyweights.

Indeed, Bellingham’s profile has risen notably in recent months, with the emerging talent also making his England U21s debut back in November, and it would appear that his steady upwards trajectory has been enough to convince Transfermarkt of his enormous worth.

In a division-wide update to their market valuation estimates, the database confirmed that they now consider Bellingham to be the most valuable player in the entirety of the Championship, with a price tag of around £14.9 million. That figure represents an increase of around £5 million on his previous valuation. It is also worth noting that Transfermarkt are renowned for being relatively conservative in their estimated fees.

Bellingham now goes level at the top of the league with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto, who are all deemed to be worth £14.9 million. Leeds stopper Illan Meslier drops by -£1.7 million from £14.9 million to £13.2 million.

By no means is Bellingham the only Sunderland player to receive a boost in valuation, however. The Black Cats’ squad value rose by £13.4 million to £96.4 million, with Chris Rigg (£9.9 million), Trai Hume (£7 million), Dennis Cirkin (£5 million), and Romaine Mundle (£3.7 million) among the club's most valuable assets.

In terms of the Championship writ large, the biggest single increase in value is awarded to Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an electric start to the new campaign, and has subsequently had his market value increased by 445% to around £9.9 million.