Michut joined the Black Cats from the Ligue 1 champions in the summer and has featured for an hour in each of Sunderland’s last two outings against Wigan Athletic and Blackpool. After a slow start to his Sunderland career after moving from Paris, the 19 year old is slowly coming into his own and has revealed how two of his teammates at his parent club continue to inspire him.

Michut told the club: “It was obviously not the result we wanted for France in the World Cup final, but to see my PSG teammates excel on the world stage inspires me a lot.

Edouard Michut in action for Sunderland against Luton Town (Picture by FRANK REID)

“I trained for one year with Messi and Mbappe, two of the very best. There is no end to what you can learn from these players.

“Their success inspires you as a young player to achieve as much as possible.”

Up next for Sunderland is a FA Cup 3rd Round tie with Shrewsbury Town and the teenager is looking forward to experiencing his first taste of FA Cup action.

“I’m excited to potentially play in the FA Cup. It’s a historic competition in English football.” Michut said. “I came here to play a lot of games, and that’s still what I’m aiming to do as the season continues. There is still a lot of football to be played.

