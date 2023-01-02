Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin at this stage look the most likely to return, having been close to joining the squad for their two recent fixtures in the North West.

Aji Alese is another who could be in contention, with Mowbray saying he was hopeful he would be absent only for a week or two after missing the Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers as he works on an ongoing but minor ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden Gooch will also be hoping to return over the next fortnight, leaving the squad looking hopefully much more balanced when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light for the next Championship fixture.

The defensive illness and injury issues have been so great over the festive period that no natural defender has made the bench for either of the last two games.

Still, Luke O'Nien and especially Trai Hume have taken the opportunity to prove their long-term credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two or three of those lads were on the grass training the day before we set off for the North West, we thought that maybe Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin could join us at some stage, but the decision was made that they just weren't quite ready," Mowbray said.

"It gave an opportunity to other players and I have to say we've been good defensively, we've not shipped loads of goals. Trai Hume has done amazingly well, the versatility of Luke O'Nien still amazes me and Bailey Wright has come back from the World Cup and brought that experience, he's been steady in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland defender Danny Batth could return this weekend

"Daniel Ballard wouldn't have played today if others had been fit, we knew that we were taking a chance - three games in six days for a player who has been out for months was a big decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully he benefits from that, we might give him a rest next weekend and hopefully he'll be better for better for it."

Ballard will be one a few players rested for the FA Cup third round fixture, but Mowbray says he will need a good balance within the side against what will be a tricky opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure the supporters will want to progress," he told safc.com.

"It's not easy going away to Shrewsbury, I've done it a few times and I'm not sure how the club got on against Shrewsbury last year but it's never easy. It's a tight tight ground, a bit like this really. They are right in your face and they make life really difficult for you. We have to be careful that we don't pick too young a team, and get the balance right to win the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad