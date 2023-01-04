Tony Mowbray has already seen his squad weakened this month after striker Ellis Simms was recalled from a loan spell by parent club Everton.

It was also suggested Manchester United could recall the influential Amad, yet Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has eased concerns by saying he doesn’t want to stop the player’s progress.

In what could be a pivotal month for the Black Cats, we take a closer look at their position in the transfer market:

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Which positions are Sunderland looking to strengthen?

Heading into January, both Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman suggested the club aren’t planning to make many signings this month.

There is a strong feeling that, after a high turnover of players in recent windows, the bulk of a young, developing squad is already in place.

Still, as we’ve seen with the Simms’ abrupt departure, plans can change quickly.

Heading into January Sunderland were already looking to sign a third striker to support Stewart and Simms. Now they are two forwards short from the position they want to be in.

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge appears to fit the profile of what Sunderland are looking for, yet multiple Championship clubs are said to be interested in a loan move for the 24-year-old.

The other position where the squad has looked light this season is in holding midfield, with a lack of natural alternatives for captain Corry Evans.

Sunderland were trying to sign another player in that position on the final day of the summer transfer window, yet a move didn’t materialise.

What about Ross Stewart’s situation?

Sunderland will also be keen to keep their key assets this month, most notably top scorer Ross Stewart.

Championship rivals Middlesbrough are said to be one of several clubs monitoring Stewart’s situation, yet Boro are now closing in on the loan signing of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

Given Stewart's importance as well as the potential for his value to increase further, it seems unlikely the 26-year-old will be sold to a Championship rival in January.

Still, a significant offer from a Premier League club could test Sunderland’s resolve.

Could there be any other outgoings?

Another one to keep an eye on is Alex Pritchard, following reports multiple Championship clubs are interested in the playmaker.

The 29-year-old is recovering from a calf injury but has less than a year left on his Sunderland contract after joining the club when they were in League One.

The Black Cats may be willing to let some of their fringe players leave on loan this month, yet only if they feel there is sufficient cover in the squad.

“If it's right for the football club and there's an enquiry about a player and the player is happy to do it, or the player pushes for a loan, then we will listen,” said Mowbray when asked about potential outgoings.