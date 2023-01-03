Sunderland have entered the January transfer window in a strong position after a promising start to the season – yet it could be a decisive month for Tony Mowbray’s side.
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen their squad by making new signings in the coming weeks, yet there could also be departures at the Stadium of Light.
Ellis Simms has already been recalled from his loan spell by Everton, leaving Sunderland short of options up front.
Some players are also attracting interest from other clubs, while some fringe players may be allowed to leave on loan.
We’ve taken a closer look at every Sunderland player's situation:
1. Anthony Patterson
Sunderland’s decision to back their academy graduate and not sign a more experienced goalkeeper in the summer appears to be paying off. The 22-year-old signed a long-term contract until 2026 in the summer after establishing himself as the club’s first-choice keeper.
Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Alex Bass
After joining the club from Portsmouth in the summer, Bass has made just one senior appearance in the Carabao Cup. The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, and the keeper seems prepared to bide his time as he targets a first-team opportunity.
Photo: Martin Swinney
3. Jacob Carney
Sunderland’s third-choice keeper has impressed for the under-21s side and would probably benefit from a loan move this month.
Photo: National World
4. Niall Huggins
After returning from a long-term injury setback, the 22-year-old will be hoping to make up for lost time. As things stand Huggins, who has picked up a minor ankle injury, wouldn’t be a regular starter on Wearside and may benefit from a loan move. That would depend on whether Sunderland feel they have sufficient cover.
Photo: FRANK REID