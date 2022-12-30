The PSG loanee had been pencilled into Tony Mowbray’s team to face Huddersfield at the start of November, yet a muscle injury meant he would spend the next six matches on the sidelines.

Mowbray has spoken about trying to make the Frenchman ‘more robust,’ after being hampered by a few knocks and niggles in the first half of the campaign.

Clearly the 19-year-old is technically proficient – but can Sunderland make the most of that ability in the Championship?

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

We should get a better idea in the second half of the campaign, with the Black Cats holding an option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

Michut has been frustrated by his lack of game time in recent months but appeared to embrace the combative nature of the Championship in the 4-1 win at Wigan..

After the game a photo on the teenager’s Instagram story showing some nasty scratches down his leg was accompanied with the caption, “Welcome to England.”

Michut needed to be ready too. In the absence of Sunderland captain Corry Evans, there was even more responsibility placed on the Frenchman and midfield partner Dan Neil.

Neil was particularly impressive, making several interceptions and helping his team advance up the pitch when in possession, yet Michut also played his part.

The teenager often received the ball in deep areas from his team’s defenders but was able to play some quick, tidy passes to help the side advance through midfield.

It was then down to Amad, Abdoullah Ba and striker Ellis Simms to make an impact in the final third, with wing-backs Trai Hume and Jack Clarke also taking up attacking positions.

As suggested by his social media photo, Michut was also aware of his defensive responsibilities and won seven of his 10 defensive duels according to Wyscout.

His influence may have waned a little at the start of the second half, before Michut was replaced in the 63rd minute. Still, this was a glimpse of what the midfielder can offer.

