It was a largely disappointing season for Sunderland as managerial departures and a large dose of consistency meant the Black Cats fell well short of last season’s successful push for the play-offs.

A season that began with hope and belief under Tony Mowbray ended with something of a whimper under the interim management of Mike Dodds after he was charged with moving on from an underwhelming spell under Michael Beale.

One of the key aspects of Sunderland’s disappointment was the lack of an established striker within their squad and there was a feeling that hampered their attempts to build on what was an incredible first season back in the Championship.

However, when it comes to the goalscoring stakes, there was one department where Sunderland did outstrip many of their rivals across the second tier - so where would the Black Cats sit in a table based on goals scored by English players?

1 . Preston North End Goals scored by English players: 5 - Points: 31

2 . Stoke City Goals scored by English players: 11 - Points: 37