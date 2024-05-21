Today marks exactly two years since Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
It was an amazing day for all involved and here, we relive the celebrations through these superb photos of supporters and players celebrating the historic and much-needed play-off win.
1. Sunderland fans
Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship in front of approximately 50,000 Sunderland fans inside Wembley Stadium on May 21 2022.
2. Sunderland fans
3. Sunderland fans
4. Sunderland fans
