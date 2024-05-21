38 stunning photos of Sunderland fans at Wembley two years on from play-off final win - gallery

By James Copley
Published 21st May 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 16:30 BST

It has been two years since Sunderland won at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final

Today marks exactly two years since Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship in front of approximately 50,000 Sunderland fans inside Wembley Stadium on May 21 2022.

It was an amazing day for all involved and here, we relive the celebrations through these superb photos of supporters and players celebrating the historic and much-needed play-off win.

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

