Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will look to step up their summer transfer plans following the appointment of Régis Le Bris

Sunderland finally brought an end to their search for a new head coach on Saturday, appointing Régis Le Bris on a three-year deal.

Here, we outline the next key priorities for Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman as preparations for the new campaign step up and the return of the first-team squad for pre-season draws closer...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FINALISE REGIS LE BRIS' BACKROOM STAFF

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Le Bris was confirmed as the new Sunderland head coach on Saturday evening, but there is still some work to be done to fully prepare for the return of the playing squad for pre-season training at the end of this week. While the vast majority of the pre-season programme is already in place, there will be a chance for Le Bris to offer his input on the arrangements and make any necessary tweaks. That's a process that will already have begun but will continue this week.

There's also some hugely important work to be done in finalising Le Bris' backroom staff. It has been clear from the beginning of the process that Sunderland were not prepared to consider the departure of their existing first-team coaching staff, their belief being that it helps maintain some stability for the players and in the playing style between head coaches. There does, however, appear to be a little more flexibility being shown this time around. While Michael Beale came on his own (and seemed very isolated as a result) and both Tony Mowbray and Alex Neil added only one member of staff to the backroom group, Fabrizio Romano reports that there will be a more significant restructuring this time around. A number of staff are expected to join Le Bris in making the switch from FC Lorient and defining their roles, as well as those of Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, will be an important part of ensuring Sunderland are ready to hit the ground running in pre-season.

MAKE A DECISION ON CALLUM STYLES

Sunderland have an option to sign Styles permanently after his loan switch from Barnsley in January. The versatile midfielder initially struggled to force his way into the side, understandable given the club's broader struggles at the time and also how regularly he was playing out of position. By the end of the campaign he was producing more consistent performances but the Black Cats have opted to bide their time rather than rushing into a decision, as the clause remains active for a little while yet.

That decision also means Le Bris could have a level of input on the final call. It seems unlikely that a final decision will be made while Styles' focus remains on the Euro 2024, and Hungary's win over Scotland is likely to extend their involvement for at least a little while yet. Decision time will be soon approaching, though, and a decision will have to be made. There is thought to be interest from other Championship clubs in Styles but Sunderland have the first option for as long as that clause remains active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEP UP CONTRACT TALKS WITH KEY PLAYERS

Now that there is finally some clarity over the identity of the new head coach, Sunderland should be able to press ahead with talks to secure some of their best young players to new deals. Chris Rigg and Dan Neil are two of the players who Sunderland would like to see sign fresh terms, but both have been reluctant to do so with such significant uncertainty around the club in recent weeks.

Rigg is now eligible to sign a pro deal having turned 17 earlier this month. While he has a year to run on his scholarship deal, a new contract would fully protect the club moving forward. Rigg wants to play regularly and knows he is more likely to do that at Sunderland than at a Premier League club at this stage of his career, but was never going to rush into signing up not knowing who'd be in charge and what their plans would be.

Neil has rejected Sunderland's opening offer of a new deal, and will similarly be looking to assess the club's direction and ambitions with a number of top-tier clubs known to be interested in his progress. Neil has two years left on his contract and so Sunderland would be under no pressure to sell, but they'll want to put an end to any uncertainty around one of their brightest young talents and now most established Championship players.

Given Sunderland's pro-active approach to contract management, there'll likely be other players they will want to schedule contract talks with. That should be a much easier process now the head coach issue is settled. Jack Clarke's future remains perhaps the most uncertain as he enters the final two years of his deal, but a breakthrough in those talks has long been seen as highly unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PUSH ON WITH RECRUITMENT

Similarly, Sunderland should now be able to press forward with their recruitment plans for the new window. The vast majority of the background work has already been done on this, with recruitment only partially part of the head coach's remit. The signing of Simon Moore and the departure of Alex Bass even before Le Bris was appointed underlines that.