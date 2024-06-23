Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris' says he is “honoured” to be joining the North East club.

The 48-year-old former FC Lorient man was appointed as the Black Cats new boss on Sunday after signing a three-year deal at the Academy of Light.

The Frenchman delivered a message to fans after taking control from interim head coach Mike Dodds, who was appointed after the sacking of Michael Beale last February.

“I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city,” Le Bris said. “I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn. The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy.

"I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times. Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve. I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter."

For fun and following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true – including several potential new signings!

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

LB: Aji Alese The 23-year-old defender has missed large parts of this season due to injury but recently signed a contract extension with the club.