Sunderland reveal 2024-25 hummel shirt release date with social media tease

Sunderland fans will be excited about this one...

Sunderland have revealed the date of their home kit launch with a post on social media.

Earlier this year, the Black Cats confirmed that hummel will take over as the club’s new kit partner with the deal coming into effect in July.

The announcement had been eagerly anticipated ever since the club confirmed that they would be seeking a new agreement following their partnership with Nike and the Just Sport group with the announcement pleasing most fans.

Sunderland and hummel signed an initial five-year partnership, which the club say is a multi-million-pound agreement and one of the biggest commercial deals in their history. hummel designed some of the club’s most iconic kits during their previous stint as supplier - including the FA Cup final kit in 1992.

As part of the deal, hummel released a retro range. The initial line featured two legendary products that hadn’t previously been released to supporters, the 1992 FA Cup final walk-out jacket and the 1993-94 yellow third shirt. Both of which sold out quickly online and in-store.

That has prompted added hype from supporters on social media regarding Sunderland’s new home and away shirts for the 2024-25 seasons with fans posting mock-ups of the kit online. The club have now stated that the new hummel home shirt will be revealed on June 28

Sunderland’s new chief operating officer David Bruce recently told The Echo that fans can expect to see an immediate impact from Sunderland's new kit partner when hummel's first designs are unveiled later this summer.

One of Bruce's first and main tasks in his previous role was to negotiate the deal with hummel. He said the three kits for next season will be fully bespoke, and added everyone involved has been very much aware how important the details are to supporters.

"What we're going to see with Hummel is, it's quite unbelievable what we've been able to get done," Bruce said. "In the space of 12 months, we're going to have a fully bespoke collection from top to bottom that really speaks to the area and football club. The process has been really collaborative. They come in, find out what we're looking for, we give them the brief and talk about the area and particular seasons.

"Is there something special to tap into or something particularly interesting happening in the city that we think can add to storytelling? This year we have a number of kits that are built off a moment in time or something significant to the city and its connection with the club. They look at those creative territories and then they bring that to life with the kits.

