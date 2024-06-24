Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will turn their attention to the summer transfer window following the appointment of Régis Le Bris

Sunderland brought an end to their long search for a new head coach over the weekend, with Régis Le Bris appointed on a three-year deal.

Attention will now quickly turn to a huge transfer window, with the squad in need of significant attention as the club bids to bounce back from what was a very disappointing end to last season. So how does the process work, where does it currently stand and where exactly will Le Bris come into the picture? Here, we explain the process from start to finish...

BACKGROUND PHASE & PREPARATION

The revamp of Sunderland's recruitment operation that followed Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman's arrivals at the club means that recruitment is now an all-year round operation, the vast majority of which happens outside of the control of the head coach.

Sunderland's commitment to a strategy of signing young players with high resale value is under the current hierarchy a non-negotiable. Not only are head coaches expected to work within that parameter, but they're actively recruited because they have a background in youth development. Those head coaches are also expected to implement a high-intensity, attacking playing style which allows Sunderland to recruit players who will fit their philosophy regardless of who is in the dugout at any one time. Club figures made clear after Michael Beale's departure that the move away from that to a more defensive approach was a key reason for their decision to change course in February. After a dismal end to the season, Régis Le Bris will be expected to get Sunderland back on the front foot and give the club's technically-gifted players the best chance of showing their worth. While he has often played a back five and a counter-attacking style at FC Lorient, he favoured a more possession-based approach in his time in charge of the academy and by and large, the Black Cats' preference is for a back four that allows to get another attacker on the pitch. Le Bris will be flexible depending on the opponent, but the fundamental demand is for an attacking approach.

The identification of those high-potential players who'll work in that style is a constant process, and is done through a combination of data analysis and traditional scouting. Sunderland have a partnership with data company Seriös Group, which gives them a platform where they can identify, track and assess players whose performances suggest attributes that would allow them to thrive in Sunderland's team. In theory, having a clearly-defined playing style means you can have a strong idea of what attributes you need for each position of the pitch, allowing you to then use the data to find a good fit. You of course want some variety and flexibility but generally you should have a strong sense of what you’re searching for before you begin.

Led by head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, Sunderland will also scout these players in person and do a lot of background work on their background and personality. Sometimes the process can work the other way round, where a player is spotted in person and then the data analysis is then done to build a fuller picture. Those trips can also help Harvey build relationships in markets that could prove fruitful in the future.

STEPPING UP THE FOCUS FOR A NEW WINDOW

As the new window approaches, Sunderland begin the process of narrowing down their search. The first stage of this is to undertake a squad audit. This means assessing the progress of the players in the squad, in order to identify the areas where more reinforcements are likely to be needed and whether this can be done internally (squad player making unexpectedly good progress, a player out on loan showing promising signs, an academy prospect) or whether recruitment is needed. Sunderland will also at this stage start contingency planning, identifying players who they could lose should they draw a huge bid from the Premier League or whose contract situation leaves the club vulnerable.

The first-team coaching staff will start now to get involved at this stage of the process, sitting in on the meetings with recruitment staff and offering their opinions. Clearly, this summer that background work has started without Le Bris. While the Frenchman is expected to have a bigger staff of his own than his predecessors, Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini will retain a role and were present in those initial meetings as the campaign came to an end.

Dodds has already given supporters a few hints about what to expect this summer, saying that while the strategy isn't going to change, there is an understanding that a little more Championship experience needs to be added to the squad this summer. Simon Moore's arrival as the first completed deal is an early reflection of what and so while the model is staying firmer in place, the early indications are that there may be a little more flexibility shown. This process, as with all stages, is led by Speakman working to the plan set down by the board.

SELECT AND ENGAGE

As Sunderland enter the window, the head coach then begins to become a huge part of the process. The discussions will move to potential targets, with clips and analysis sent to the first-team staff for their views and judgements. The idea is to use all that background work to be prepared and understand which players might be available, but football is of course a fast-paced environment and so unexpected opportunities can emerge. Like all clubs, Sunderland will lean on their extensive network of contacts and agents in the game and sometimes a player can be pushed in your direction that you might not have anticipated.

Clearly, Le Bris' arrival means this stage of the process is a little different in that he has not been present for those initial stages. However, it's understood that he has had extensive input already in terms of giving his views on the current squad, where reinforcements might be needed and even some initial thoughts on club targets. While it's been far from an ideal scenario, Sunderland sources don't believe they're behind where they need to be.

Sunderland have always been adamant that a player would never be signed without the approval of the head coach, but it's also clearly the case that they do not have control over the process. Le Bris and his staff will be able to suggest possible targets who may not have previously been on the club's radar, but Sunderland work to a strict budget which is set at ownership level and the sporting director will not sanction a deal if he feels it does not fit with the club's wider strategy or most importantly, could restrict the club's capacity to do business in future windows.