Sunderland 'in talks' with Lorient duo following Régis Le Bris' appointment as head coach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Regis Le Bris wants to add two coaches to his backroom staff with Sunderland reportedly “in talks” with two of the Frenchman’s former colleagues from Lorient.
The 48-year-old Frenchan was appointed as Sunderland’s new head on Saturday afternoon, signing a three-year deal on Wearsdide after leaving French club FC Lorient.
Le Bris, however, is expected to be joined by assistant coach Ingo Goetze with reports stating that the German will form part of Sunderland’s new-look backroom staff. However, two new names have now been linked with a move to Wearside.
As per Graham Falk, Jean-Marie David and Erwann Le Postec are reportedly “in talks” with Sunderland as Le Bris looks to shape his backroom team at the club. David played for Lorient and Rennes during his career before forming part of Les Bris’ staff at Lorient. Le Postec also became part of Le Bris staff at Lorient with both men acting as assistants during their time together in Ligue 1.
Fabrizio Romano recently claimed there will be a ”wider restructure: of the coaching staff with “many new faces” joining. Sunderland, since the start of the process, have been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks set to grow larger than initially expected.
Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor are expected to remain at the club but look likely to be joined by others with ex-Stuggart and Werder Bremen man Goetze on Le Bris’ radar if Sunderland can agree terms with the former FC Lorient assistant manager. Le Postec and David are also now looking likely to make the move to Wearside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.