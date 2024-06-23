Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans appear to be taking shape at Sunderland after the appointment of Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris wants to add two coaches to his backroom staff with Sunderland reportedly “in talks” with two of the Frenchman’s former colleagues from Lorient.

The 48-year-old Frenchan was appointed as Sunderland’s new head on Saturday afternoon, signing a three-year deal on Wearsdide after leaving French club FC Lorient.

Le Bris, however, is expected to be joined by assistant coach Ingo Goetze with reports stating that the German will form part of Sunderland’s new-look backroom staff. However, two new names have now been linked with a move to Wearside.

As per Graham Falk, Jean-Marie David and Erwann Le Postec are reportedly “in talks” with Sunderland as Le Bris looks to shape his backroom team at the club. David played for Lorient and Rennes during his career before forming part of Les Bris’ staff at Lorient. Le Postec also became part of Le Bris staff at Lorient with both men acting as assistants during their time together in Ligue 1.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed there will be a ”wider restructure: of the coaching staff with “many new faces” joining. Sunderland, since the start of the process, have been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks set to grow larger than initially expected.