EFL chair Rick Parry says that he expects Championship clubs to overhaul their current financial rules, but expects the system to remain in place for next season.

Championship sides including Sunderland are currently governed by Profit and Sustainability rules, which limit how much clubs can lose over a three-year period. The rules are similar to those in the Premier League, but top-tier sides have agreed to explore alternatives and are likely to implement a system that instead limits what clubs can spend on wages in relation to their overall turnover.

Similar to the rules already in place in Leagues One and Two, Parry expects the Championship to eventually adopt that model. However, it seems unlikely that they will do so until the 2025/26 campaign at the earliest.

"The position moving forward is that we want to be in alignment," Parry told The Echo on Tuesday.

"We've got squad cost ratios in League One and League Two, they've come in at UEFA level and the chances are that they will come in at Premier League level. It makes sense for the Championship to come on board, and I think the clubs will embrace that.

"One of the challenges that we've been presented with is that because all of this has been delayed unnecessarily, it's really deciding what we do next season. It's getting late in the day now for a wholesale change for next season, so the chances are that we will move forward with the current rules in place, which I think is the Premier League position. Probably the season after we will look towards the change, but the Championship clubs are getting together to discuss exactly what they want to do and so obviously until they do, it would wrong to pre-empt it. But I would say that's the likelihood, because we don't want to rush into it and get it wrong, but that's what I expect us to move towards."

