Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Newcastle loss as Bradley Dack and Corry Evans feature

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle in Premier League 2 at the Academy of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:44 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the hosts?

Several first-team players started for the young Black Cats, who fell a goal down in the fifth minute when Kyle Crossley opened the scoring. Graeme Murty’s side drew level after a stunning strike from Corry Evans, before Cathal Heffernan made it 2-1 to the visitors before half-time.

Crossley then added a second after the break, before Sunderland substitute Joe Ryder scored a late consolation in stoppage-time. Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Didn’t face many shots aside from the three goals which were scored from close range. A vocal figure who could be heard giving encouragement and instructions to his teammates. 5

1. Nathan Bishop - 5

Didn't face many shots aside from the three goals which were scored from close range. A vocal figure who could be heard giving encouragement and instructions to his teammates. 5

Found himself out of position a few times at right-back, with Newcastle’s third goal coming down his flank. Made a couple of promising forward runs and has the ability to pose a threat but didn't show that enough here. 5

2. Timothee Pembele - 5

Found himself out of position a few times at right-back, with Newcastle's third goal coming down his flank. Made a couple of promising forward runs and has the ability to pose a threat but didn't show that enough here. 5

Caught in possession for Newcastle’s first goal and was a little hesitant on the ball, or when there were chances to step forward. Won some aerial duels. 5

3. Henry Fieldson - 5

Caught in possession for Newcastle's first goal and was a little hesitant on the ball, or when there were chances to step forward. Won some aerial duels. 5

The 18-year-old moved to centre-back when he's predominantly played at full-back this season. A vocal figure who has plenty of potential but who seemed a bit unfamiliar with his role. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 5

4. Thomas Lavery - 5

The 18-year-old moved to centre-back when he's predominantly played at full-back this season. A vocal figure who has plenty of potential but who seemed a bit unfamiliar with his role. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 5

