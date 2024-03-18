Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the hosts?
Several first-team players started for the young Black Cats, who fell a goal down in the fifth minute when Kyle Crossley opened the scoring. Graeme Murty’s side drew level after a stunning strike from Corry Evans, before Cathal Heffernan made it 2-1 to the visitors before half-time.
Crossley then added a second after the break, before Sunderland substitute Joe Ryder scored a late consolation in stoppage-time. Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
1. Nathan Bishop - 5
Didn’t face many shots aside from the three goals which were scored from close range. A vocal figure who could be heard giving encouragement and instructions to his teammates. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Timothee Pembele - 5
Found himself out of position a few times at right-back, with Newcastle’s third goal coming down his flank. Made a couple of promising forward runs and has the ability to pose a threat but didn't show that enough here. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Henry Fieldson - 5
Caught in possession for Newcastle’s first goal and was a little hesitant on the ball, or when there were chances to step forward. Won some aerial duels. 5 Photo: National World
4. Thomas Lavery - 5
The 18-year-old moved to centre-back when he's predominantly played at full-back this season. A vocal figure who has plenty of potential but who seemed a bit unfamiliar with his role. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 5 Photo: National World