Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have announced a major investment scheme for the Stadium of Light this summer, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus stating that they will bring 'lasting benefits' to the club's supporters.

The changes are expected to be implemented in time for the new campaign, including 3,000 safe-standing spaces introduced for the first time. 2,000 of those will be available to home fans in the Roker End, with the remaining 1,000 placed in the North Stand Upper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are also investing in a new PA system and new floodlights, while also relaying the playing surface and installing a new undersoil heating system. The club have also said that he will be engaging with the Supporter Collective to identify any other maintenance issues to be addressed ahead of the new campaign.

"Today, we're delighted to announce that we are continuing a significant period of investment to develop the Stadium of Light, with the next phase set to complete before the start of the new season," Louis-Dreyfus said.

"These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters. The improvements we are making will enhance matchday now and in the future, and we can’t wait to experience them side by side with our fans when we return to the Stadium of Light for the new season.”

Sunderland say it is the biggest investment in the Stadium of Light in over two decades.

The statement from SAFC in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sunderland AFC has committed to a new multi-million-pound investment programme to improve fan experience at the Stadium of Light.

The exciting developments represent the greatest level of investment in the Club’s stadium for more than 20 years, and it will result in a transformational impact on the matchday experience.

Following last summer’s initial phase of substantial investment within our hospitality spaces, phase two will commence following the end of the 2023-24 season and we are delighted to announce that several new projects will be completed for the start of the new campaign.

This includes the installation of safe standing within the Roker End (2,000 seats) and the North Stand Upper (1,000). Throughout recent years, our supporters have campaigned to see safe standing introduced at the Stadium of Light and this marks a significant step forward in the continued development of our stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements will help build atmosphere and reinforce the impact of the Roker End as our iconic home stand, whilst also creating a safer environment for our fans.

A new PA system and floodlighting system will also be installed this summer, unlocking a wealth of opportunities to enhance the in-stadium experience of supporters of all ages. The Club will be collaborating with world renowned partners on both projects, bringing together international brand recognition with local expertise to deliver best-in-class solutions.

A brand-new state-of-the-art playing surface and undersoil heating system will also be installed this summer, maximising the environment for our team to bring our playing identify to life.

These plans form part of the Club’s renewed commitment of putting fans at the heart of our actions, with a new technical kit partner and retail partner also set to be announced in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer’s stadium developments build on last summer’s investment across our hospitality spaces, with extensive upgrades made to Quinn’s Sports Bar, the Montgomery Suite and the Business Lounge.

In partnership with Sunderland City Council, work is also continuing to develop the city’s 5G network, which will see the Stadium of Light become the first 5G enabled football stadium in the United Kingdom in 2025.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: "Today, we're delighted to announce that we are continuing a significant period of investment to develop the Stadium of Light, with the next phase set to complete before the start of the new season. These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters. The improvements we are making will enhance matchday now and in the future, and we can’t wait to experience them side by side with our fans when we return to the Stadium of Light for the new season.”

Further information about each development will be shared in due course and season ticket holders impacted by the introduction of safe standing, including those situated within the area and alongside, will receive additional information shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the continued upkeep of the stadium, the Club will also be engaging with the Supporters’ Collective to undertake a walkaround of the facility to identify any outstanding maintenance points to ensure they are addressed as part of the Club’s summer improvement programme.