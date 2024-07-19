Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland signing Alan Browne has been opening up on his move to the Black Cats and the season ahead

Alan Browne says a long chat with new head coach Régis Le Bris was key to his decision to put pen-to-paper and join Sunderland this summer.

The Black Cats agreed the outline of a deal with Browne earlier this summer following his departure from Preston North End, with the midfielder explaining that he wanted to join the club due to the size of the fanbase and also the talent within the squad.

The 29-year-old added that the held off to speak to the club’s new head coach, and was left impressed by the style of play and approach he set out during their ‘lengthy talks’. Browne added that he is encouraged by how that is being delivered in the early stages of pre-season.

“I met him before I signed, I think the club were in touch before he was actually appointed but I did want to wait until the coach came in because you don’t want to end up somewhere where the coach doesn’t like you or you don’t like the coach,” Browne said.

“I thought it was important to get that conversation in early doors and make sure it wasn’t just a club signing, it was a coach’s signing as well. We had quite a lengthy conversation about his style of play, what he expects from me and what I can expect from him. He’s shown that so far. It’s been really good and quite intense. He’s made sure the boys are at it in training.

“It’s been really good,” he added.

“The first couple of sessions I did part of the sessions because I was a touch behind the lads, then did a top up on my own. The quality is there for everyone to see. The workrate is something that can always improve no matter what and that’s the least I expect from my teammates. Hard work is crucial because talent is only shown in glimpses. Maybe not so much this team, because they have a hell of a lot of talent and that’s one thing I’ve noticed straight away. It’s about getting the best out of them now as a players.”

While Browne says he needs to earn the respect of his team mates in the weeks ahead, he has clearly been signed to be a vocal presence given his Championship experience and said it was a role he had no problem fulfilling.

“I think a lot of players think you need to be playing every week and be the best player or the captain to be able to speak up and say something. Since I’ve been young I’ve always thought, if I have something to say I’m going to say it. I don’t ever look at it as a bad thing. If someone has something to say to me, I’ve got to respect it, take it on board, I might not always agree with it but at the end of the day they’re trying to help you and you need to take that advice and use it whatever way you can.

“There’s a clear ambition from the club [this season],” he added.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I thought we were going to be hanging around mid-table. The talent here needs to be aiming for promotion. Whatever capacity that is. Whether it’s top-two or play-offs, we’ll see. We’ll get an idea for that when the season starts but the ultimate goal is to get promoted.”