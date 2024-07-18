Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Cardiff have reportedly registered an interest in Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next month’s Championship opener against Sunderland.

The Bluebirds have already made two new signings this summer, bringing in midfielder Chris Willock and defender Callum Chambers on free transfers. Manager Erol Bulut has also said he wants to add another midfielder to his squad, as well as a winger, striker and one or two more defensive players.

According to Wales Online, Robertson is one of three players on Cardiff’s midfield shortlist. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Portsmouth in League One last season, making 23 league appearances as Pompey were promoted from the third tier.

Portsmouth were also said to be interested in re-signing Robertson this summer but now face competition. The midfielder only has a year left on his contract at Manchester City, with Cardiff said to be keen on a permanent deal.

Sunderland will face the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10.