Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey appear to be moving swiftly this summer.

Sunderland have already bagged the signature of 20-year-old Australian youth international centre-back Nectarios Triantis subject to international clearance and are finally close to signing a striker on a permanent deal.

Luis Semedo, also 20, looks set to join after the attacker departed Benfica last week and will hope to offer Sunderland depth and options up front as Ross Stewart edges back to fitness.

That’s two players (just about) secured before the transfer window has even opened with Jobe Bellingham also thought to be fairly close - but which other areas will Sunderland be looking at?

Goalkeeper

Jacob Carney’s recent release does pose an interesting question in the goalkeeping department. Anthony Patterson is clearly number one, with Alex Bass very much his back-up.

However, there have been calls for some experience to both rival and aid Patterson with Carney’s release leaving Sunderland short of a third-choice emergency goalkeeper on paper.

Sunderland, though, recently handed youth prospect Adam Richardson a long-term deal, and it could be the 19-year-old who steps in to fill the hole vacated by Carney rather than a new name.

The position could be one to watch, however, with Patterson attracting interest from elsewhere.

Striker

Despite the apparently imminent arrival of Semedo, up front remains an area of the pitch that Sunderland will likely need to further strengthen.

Unfortunately, we just don’t know how well Stewart will return after suffering two serious injuries last year which limited the Scot to just 13 Championship appearances.

If Sunderland are to push for promotion - the stated aim both by Speakman and full-back Trai Hume in recent weeks - then you would expect Sunderland would need further reinforcements up front.

Attacking midfielder

That also leads us to the giant Amad Diallio-shaped hole left in Sunderland's attack after the loanee's return to Old Trafford.

The Ivorian’s partnership with Patrick Roberts was electric at times and helped propel Sunderland towards their unlikely top-six finish and play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

Sunderland’s transfer team will still certainly be talking to Manchester United regarding a potential Amad return, even though it looks unlikely at this stage, and keeping an eye on the situation.

At the moment, though, it seems far-fetched that Premier League giants would allow the player to move to the Championship again, which means Sunderland will need to find a solution.

Swansea City’s 24-year-old attacker Morgan Whittaker has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light with Speakman & Co likely having several other irons in the fire too.

It is also worth noting that out-and-out striker additions arriving at Sunderland this summer could reduce the emphasis on the number 10 role with the Black Cats already possessing some interesting options if Amad does not return.

Whittaker’s signing could see Roberts move into the hole and Sunderland will also welcome back Elliot Embleton from injury at some point with attacking midfielders Alex Pritchard, Isaac Lihadji and Abdoullah Ba already at the club.

