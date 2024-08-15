Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke has been a shining light for Sunderland in recent times.

Speculation surrounding the future of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke continues to simmer this summer, with many on Wearside desperately hoping that the 23-year-old is still a Black Cats player come the end of the transfer window later this month.

Clarke produced 15 goals and four assists across 40 Championship outings last term, and was quite often a rare bright spark in a campaign that ultimately limped towards its conclusion. The wide man has started this season at a canter too, scoring his side’s second in their opening day victory over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Understandably, these recent showings have led to plenty of reported interest in the Sunderland talisman over the past few months. Since the beginning of the year, Clarke has been linked with the likes of Premier League outfit Brentford and Italian giants Lazio, as well as newly-promoted Ipswich Town, who were said to be preparing an offer of around £18 million last month, as per inews.

As yet, nothing concrete has materialised from these whispers, but it is understood that any bid for Clarke would have to be around the £25 million mark for Sunderland to consider a sale. And to that end, stats collated by DataMB would seem to suggest that the Black Cats are more than justified in their lofty valuation of their star man.

According to the number-crunchers, Clarke was the highest performing winger in world football across five key criteria last season. Over the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, no player in his position recorded more progressive runs (337), dribbles (469), attacking actions (382), offensive duels (812), or accelerations (81).

Clarke was also in the 99th percentile for progressive carries, the 95th percentile for combined expected goals and expected assists, and the 88th percentile for key passes completed.

More specifically, compared to other Championship wingers, he registered the most touches in the opposition box and the most fouls suffered of any player, while finishing second in terms of shot assists and progressive passes, and third in the goal-scoring charts.

Whether any potential suitor tests Sunderland’s resolve with a suitable bid for Clarke between now and the end of the window remains to be seen, but certainly, the stats would suggest that the Black Cats are well within their rights to demand big money for their attacking talisman.