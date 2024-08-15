Bradley Dack (R) | Getty Images

Former Sunderland talent Bradley Dack is said have opened discussions over a return to Gillingham.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Bradley Dack is in talks with former club Gillingham over a potential homecoming this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is a free agent, having been released by the Black Cats at the end of last season, and has been on the hunt for his next opportunity ever since.

As per Football Insider, that could come with a return to his boyhood club. Dack scored 38 goals and assisted 34 more across 185 outings for the Gills before leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 2017. He went on to establish himself as a cult hero at Ewood Park, racking up 57 goals and 28 assists in 173 appearances.

The midfielder signed for the Black Cats on a free transfer from Rovers last July, rekindling a working relationship with manager Tony Mowbray. His time at the Stadium of Light was less productive, however, with the player registering just one goal and one assist across 16 Championship outings as he struggled with a thigh injury.

Negotiations are now understood to be underway that would take him back to Gillingham, and that would see him drop down to League Two in the process. The Gills finished last season 12th in the fourth tier. Speculation surrounding Dack’s future comes at the same time as another underwhelming Sunderland signing reportedly closes in on a return to the EFL. According to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea striker Mason Burstow - who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light - is nearing a permanent transfer to Hull City.