Sunderland reveal 2024-25 hummel third shirt plus where and when fans will be able to buy it
Sunderland have unveiled their third kit for the 2024/25 season, inspired by the mining heritage of the city and County Durham.
The shirt also features the safc script crest, closely associated with the club’s iconic 1973 FA Cup triumph over Leeds United at Wembley. The blue shirt is dominated by reimagined mining wheels, with navy chevron and white text. Sunderland say a teal anthem jacket, warm-up tee, and pre-match quarter-zip will also be released to go with the collection. As part of the launch, a black version of the new goalkeeper kit will also be released.
The shirt will go on sale at 8am Saturday August, 16th both online and in the club store. A number of season ticket holders have been invited to an exclusive event at the club store to celebrate the launch on Friday night. The club store will then open at 9am ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, closing half an hour before kick off. It will then reopen after the match at 2pm, staying open until 4pm
