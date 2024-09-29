The Stadium of Light has become something of a fortress for Sunderland during the first two months of the Championship season.

Although the Black Cats have stuttered on the road with defeats at Plymouth Argyle and Watford that have left them in third place in the table, new head coach Regis Le Bris has had no such issues on home soil as he settles into life on Wearside.

After romping to a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday on their seasonal bow at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland battled to a narrow victory against promotion contenders Burnley before a sublime finish from Chris Rigg saw off North East neighbours Middlesbrough last weekend.

Perhaps the perfect home record should not be a surprise given the outstanding level of support Le Bris and his players have enjoyed this season - but how does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?

2 . Luton Town Average home attendance: 11,793