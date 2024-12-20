'The best' - Norwich City legend names Sunderland duo who will leave for 'big money'

Sunderland host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Norwich City forward Iwan Roberts has praised Sunderland ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship clash with the Canaries this weekend, as well as picking out midfield duo Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham as two players he expects to leave Wearside for “big money” in the future.

Regis Le Bris’ side play host to their second tier rivals on Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to make it three wins in four after last weekend’s stunning comeback victory over Swansea City. For their part, Norwich are winless in December, and currently sit 12th in the table, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do, however, boast an impressive goal-scoring record, and to that end, Roberts is expecting an entertaining encounter in the North East. Writing in a column for The Pink Un, the ex-Wales international said: “Sunderland have got seven points from their last three games, although they hadn’t won in the previous six. It is a fortress, the Stadium of Light, because they haven't lost there this season - although they have won only twice in their last six games there. But it's a game where I think we are guaranteed goals – they are the third leading scorers, Norwich are second.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Focusing in for a closer look at the Black Cats - and Neil and Bellingham in particular - Roberts added: “I like Sunderland – they’re the youngest squad in the division and they've got a new head coach. I’ve seen quite a bit of them – most recently the game at Swansea last weekend where they were 2-0 down after 27 minutes. They conceded an unbelievable free-kick from Liam Cullen. But they got a lifeline to make it 2-1 just before half-time. Then Dan Neil, who I think is one of the best midfield players in the Championship, puts one in the top corner from about 30 yards and it’s 2-2. And then Jobe Bellingham scores the winner. I think Bellingham cost £2m – and he will go for big money. I think him and Dan Neil will both go for big money.

“I think in the last couple of seasons, in the first half of the season, they [Sunderland] have been there or thereabouts. Now, I don't think they've got the strength in depth that some of the teams in and around that top six, seven, eight have got. They're a young squad, a lot of the players have come through the system up there, and all credit to them. They've come through the Academy, got into the 21s then. Bellingham is still only 19, so they're a really, really young squad. There is a belief up there and I think that’s why their home form has been good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And they are performing as well, that's the thing. All credit to the team – they lost Jack Clarke to Ipswich – he scored 15 goals last year. So there's a big chunk of your goals that’s gone, but they've all taken responsibility of chipping away at the goal scoring chart.”

Roberts also suggested that Sunderland’s recent improvement under Le Bris has made them a more difficult proposition on home turf. He added: “I've played at the Stadium of Light and you know you can frustrate them, you can get their fans on their backs, but I think it's different with these lot because the fans see the club going in another direction, a bit like what they want to do here, bringing through their own players. And I think that goes a long way with supporters. I think there's a really good feelgood factor about the place again.”