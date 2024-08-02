There are some eye-catching names available on the free agent market as Sunderland look to boost their attacking ranks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have already added three new faces to their squad ahead of Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore was snapped up on a free transfer following his departure from Championship rivals Coventry City and midfielder Alan Browne made a similar move after his contract with Preston North End came to a close. Ian Poveda became Sunderland’s third free agent addition after the Colombian winger left Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There can be no doubt the Black Cats’ next addition should come in their attacking ranks as Le Bris looks set to inherit a squad without a recognised, natural number nine. The likes of Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda have all featured in pre-season but an experienced option is required.

With three free agent signings already secured, there are some intriguing options available should the Black Cats look to return to the market over the coming weeks.