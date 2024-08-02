Sunderland are a week away from the start of the new Championship season – with in and outgoings still expected before the end of the transfer window.

The Black Cats have added midfielder Alan Browne, winger Ian Poveda and goalkeeper Simon Moore to their squad on free transfers this summer. It’s also been well documented Sunderland are trying to sign another striker, while the club will be hoping to retain their key players.

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has left Wearside to join League One club Wycombe on loan, while Le Bris has admitted other members of his squad will be allowed to leave on temporary deals to gain more regular game time.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players as things stand and when their contracts will expire, with some set to miss the start of the campaign due to injuries:

1 . Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025 Embleton signed for Derby on loan last year but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The 25-year-old is back in training and part of pre-season.

2 . Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025 After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury in December and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.

3 . Luke O'Nien - Summer of 2026 O'Nien is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal last August, with a club option of a further year.