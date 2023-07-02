Ten Championship free agents available as Sunderland aim to continue positive summer transfer window - gallery
Sunderland have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window and their work is far from done.
Four new faces have arrived as the Black Cats hierarchy have continued their strategy of bringing in young talent after several youthful additions shone during a fine first year back in the Championship last season.
There have been departures after Leon Dajaku joined Croatian side Hadjuk Split and Carl Winchester made a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town. Bailey Wright’s exit was officially confirmed last week and Edouard Michut is now back at Paris Saint-Germain after his loan spell at the Stadium of Light came to a close.
The incomings have consisted of Benfica striker Luis Semedo, Central Coast Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis, Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham and PSV Eindhoven centre-back Jenson Seelt. More new additions are being targeted and one area the Black Cats could target in the hope of adding more players to their squad is the free agent market.
A number of Championship players are now looking for new clubs and the Echo has identified ten that are available this summer.