Sunderland have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window and their work is far from done.

Four new faces have arrived as the Black Cats hierarchy have continued their strategy of bringing in young talent after several youthful additions shone during a fine first year back in the Championship last season.

There have been departures after Leon Dajaku joined Croatian side Hadjuk Split and Carl Winchester made a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town. Bailey Wright’s exit was officially confirmed last week and Edouard Michut is now back at Paris Saint-Germain after his loan spell at the Stadium of Light came to a close.

The incomings have consisted of Benfica striker Luis Semedo, Central Coast Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis, Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham and PSV Eindhoven centre-back Jenson Seelt. More new additions are being targeted and one area the Black Cats could target in the hope of adding more players to their squad is the free agent market.

A number of Championship players are now looking for new clubs and the Echo has identified ten that are available this summer.

1 . Bradley Dack After returning from a long-term injury setback, the 29-year-old playmaker did force his way back into Blackburn's team during the 2022/23 season. Rovers opted not to take up the one-year option in his contract though. A former Tony Mowbray player and has been linked with Sunderland during his reign.

2 . Mohamed Elyounoussi A Norwegian international who cost Southampton around £16million in 2018. The winger, 28, has left St Mary's having made 90 appearances for the club and scoring nine goals.

3 . Ryan Manning Despite being a regular starter for Swansea over the past two seasons, Manning turned down a new deal in South Wales earlier this year. The 27-year-old left-back will have multiple options. Linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in recent days.

4 . Joshua Onomah The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product spent last season at Preston North End but became a free agent last week. Rangers have been linked with a move for the former England Under-21 star.