Leon Dajaku’s message to Sunderland fans as German winger seals permanent transfer to Hajduk Split

Leon Dajaku has been discussing his permanent transfer from Sunderland to Croatian club Hajduk Split.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST

Leon Dajaku says he’s more mature following his time at Sunderland and can’t wait to get started at new club Hajduk Split.

An agreement has been reached for the 22-year-old to join the Croatian club permanently, following a loan spell at Swiss side St. Gallen last season.

Dajaku joined Sunderland from German club Union Berlin in 2021, before a clause was triggered in his contract to make the move permanent last summer.

The German leaves Wearside having made 37 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Reacting to his move, Dajaku told Hajduk Split’s website: “It’s great to be here, a great first impression of the club and the city.

“I am a young player with a lot of fire in me who loves football and playing for big clubs. I started playing in Germany, the first big steps were in Stuttgart and Bayern, then I went to England where I played for Sunderland.

“All this helped me to gain experience, sometimes it was better, sometimes worse, but now I am much more mature after going through the mentioned clubs.

“I have a lot of friends in Croatia, I know a lot about Hajduk, its fans, and I’m really happy to be here. I am happy about coming to Hajduk, I will do my best on the field and I hope that we will all have a great season together.”

Dajaku also reposted a picture of him in a Sunderland shirt on his Instagram story with the caption: “Thanks for everything and all the best for the future.”

