Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Sunderland winger concludes permanent exit

Sunderland have announced their first departure of the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read

Leon Dajaku has left Sunderland on a permanent deal with Kristjaan Speakman citing limited first-team opportunities as the reason for the German's departure.

Sunderland say they have reached an agreement with the Croatian side HNK Hajduk Split with the permanent move is subject to the 22-year-old completing a medical and signing his contract with the SuperSport HNL side.

Dajaku moved to the Stadium of Light in August 2021 under then-manager Lee Johnson and featured on 22 occasions in his first campaign on Wearside, contributing four goals and four assists as the Black Cats won promotion from League One under Alex Neil via the play-offs.

The former Bayern Munich man was then loaned out to Swiss side St Gallen in January 2023 but failed to make an impact The German made 37 appearances in total for Sunderland with the cub also adding that Dajaku is expected to complete a move to the Stadion Poljud on July 1

Speaking about the deal, sporting director Speakman said: “Leon played his part during our promotion-winning campaign and we thank him for his contribution over the past two seasons. The club has progressed rapidly throughout his time at the Stadium of Light, meaning that opportunities have become increasingly limited within a senior environment.

"This move represents the best outcome for the Club and player, as it will provide Leon with the right challenge to continue his development.”

The Black Cats' first-team squad returned to the Academy of Light for pre-season training today ahead of the 2023-24 season.

